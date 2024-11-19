Assetmark Inc. Sells 40,148 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.10 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.409 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

