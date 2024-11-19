Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $71.74 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

