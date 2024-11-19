Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,782 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $177,439,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,508 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 398,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 138.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 579,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 336,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE TSN opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

