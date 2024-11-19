Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

