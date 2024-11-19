Atria Investments Inc Buys 14,687 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 67,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 100,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

