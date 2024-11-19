Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 128,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.5 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $205.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

