Atria Investments Inc Has $759,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

