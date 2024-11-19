Atria Investments Inc Has $848,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,060,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,077,000 after buying an additional 146,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,054,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

