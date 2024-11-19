Atria Investments Inc Invests $735,000 in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,338,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,226,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 692,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 615,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 467,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of KW stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.60%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.