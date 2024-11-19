Atria Investments Inc Lowers Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

