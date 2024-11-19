Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avient were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $15,520,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avient by 318.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 114.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 241,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 129,171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avient by 39.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Avient Price Performance

Avient stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

