Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $194.43 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $189.95 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.35 and a 200 day moving average of $223.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

