Atrium Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Free Report) – Atrium Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dynacor Group in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Dynacor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Shares of DNG opened at C$5.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$3.45 and a 12-month high of C$6.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

