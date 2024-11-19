Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.16 and a twelve month high of $624.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. This trade represents a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 411,006 shares of company stock valued at $161,360,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

