Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ AXON opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.16 and a twelve month high of $624.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.