Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Block stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock worth $1,924,112 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

