Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Block were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Block by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after buying an additional 582,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,948,000 after acquiring an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Block by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after acquiring an additional 934,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Block by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 76.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,572,170.22. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,964 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,560. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,112. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Block from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Block stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

