Brokers Issue Forecasts for FBRX FY2026 Earnings

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($22.50) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $3.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.04. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

