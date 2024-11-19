Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Lowered by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.