BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.84 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 144.75 ($1.83). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 144.75 ($1.83), with a volume of 10,990,952 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The company has a market cap of £14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

In other BT Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($60,337.18). Insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

