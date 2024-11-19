Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Canoo Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GOEV opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Canoo has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

