Capital One Financial Forecasts ENLC FY2025 Earnings

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 2.41.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $2,985,077,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.38%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

