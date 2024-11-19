Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.26. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.33.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

