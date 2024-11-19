CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL.B
CCL Industries Price Performance
Insider Transactions at CCL Industries
In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 37,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.70, for a total transaction of C$2,860,143.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$76.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,155,915.03. Insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $7,490,534 over the last 90 days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.