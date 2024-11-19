CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.44.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$76.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.53. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$55.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.70.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 37,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.70, for a total transaction of C$2,860,143.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$76.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,155,915.03. Insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $7,490,534 over the last 90 days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

