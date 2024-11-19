Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 70 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.