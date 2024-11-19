CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

CI Financial Company Profile

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$23.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$13.59 and a twelve month high of C$24.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.29.

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.