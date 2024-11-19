CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 14,992 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

