CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,607 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Garmin stock opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.57. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.79 and a twelve month high of $215.55.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

