CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 17,608 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,107 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of IAMGOLD worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.40 to $6.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.68.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

IAMGOLD Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.