CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,245 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This represents a 72.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

