CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 595 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 42,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hubbell by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,984,000 after purchasing an additional 322,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hubbell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 204,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,821,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $444.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.08 and its 200 day moving average is $399.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.91 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.