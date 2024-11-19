CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SYF opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.