CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth $237,864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,608,000 after acquiring an additional 757,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after acquiring an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $39,343,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,810. This represents a 36.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,038 shares of company stock worth $3,989,693. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

