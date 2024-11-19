CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.16 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.85.

Waters Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WAT opened at $355.47 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.89 and a 52 week high of $393.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

