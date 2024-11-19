CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Equinox Gold worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.2% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

