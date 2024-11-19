CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in FirstEnergy by 33.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 116.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

