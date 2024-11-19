CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.95 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $200.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.92.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

