CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 100.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,601.36. This trade represents a 59.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,743.30. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $10,116,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

