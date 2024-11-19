CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 452,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 64.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,906 shares of company stock worth $8,176,652. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

NTRS opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $109.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

