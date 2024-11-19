CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $81.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,597,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,165,451.56. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,072,264 shares of company stock valued at $86,452,375. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

