CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,202 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $221.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.75. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

