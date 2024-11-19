CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,240 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $270,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,319.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 208,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MAA opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $167.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.73%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.