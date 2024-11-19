CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,421 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTR opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

