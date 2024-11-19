CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 107.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $103.19 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.