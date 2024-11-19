CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,780 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 59.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $58.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

