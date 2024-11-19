Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 28.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $183,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,413. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,350 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $108,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,424.44. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,008,175. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 0.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.69 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 505.13%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

