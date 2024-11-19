Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,434,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 28.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $30,921,194. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COIN opened at $325.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $334.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 3.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

