Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,267 shares of company stock worth $648,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Concentrix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

