CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) EVP Elizabeth Hurlburt Sells 140,027 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 140,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $1,565,501.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,538.46. This represents a 75.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Price Performance

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $662.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CorMedix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CorMedix

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.