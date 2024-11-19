Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,236 LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in LSB Industries by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LSB Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in LSB Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 457,139 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

LXU stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $607.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

