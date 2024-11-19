Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mid Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $278,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Albert J. Evans purchased 8,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $249,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,004. The trade was a 32.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 9,669 shares of company stock worth $285,241 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $524.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

